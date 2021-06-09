Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$7.53. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$7.44, with a volume of 239,125 shares.

CHE.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.81.

The firm has a market cap of C$773.48 million and a PE ratio of -7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is -62.24%.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

