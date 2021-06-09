Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Director Sells C$70,991.58 in Stock

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Director Michael Eric Prenzlow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$70,991.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,125 shares in the company, valued at C$683,293.96.

Michael Eric Prenzlow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Michael Eric Prenzlow sold 1,200 shares of Chesswood Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.63, for a total value of C$17,550.72.

TSE:CHW traded up C$0.01 on Wednesday, reaching C$13.35. 17,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.85, a quick ratio of 44.36 and a current ratio of 46.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$213.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56. Chesswood Group Limited has a 12 month low of C$3.60 and a 12 month high of C$13.89.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$26.31 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chesswood Group Limited will post 0.9100001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Chesswood Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

Separately, Cormark raised their price target on Chesswood Group from C$11.75 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

