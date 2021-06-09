Cheuvreux Downgrades Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) to Hold

Cheuvreux cut shares of Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Warehouses De Pauw stock opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. Warehouses De Pauw has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.80.

Warehouses De Pauw Company Profile

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million mÂ². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

