Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,343,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,109,162 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 266.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 58,373 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 188,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

CHS stock opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.78. The stock has a market cap of $772.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.54.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.