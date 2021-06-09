Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 66.99% and a negative net margin of 27.20%.

Shares of NYSE CHS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.03. 39,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,177. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $6.48. The stock has a market cap of $739.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHS. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price target on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

