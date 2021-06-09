Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Stock Position Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Chimera Investment worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIM. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 54,285.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 895.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. 47.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

CIM opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 10.01. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $15.28.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $135.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.06 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 61.53%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

