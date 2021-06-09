China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of HGSH stock opened at $2.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $49.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.27. China HGS Real Estate has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $5.40.

China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter. China HGS Real Estate had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 3.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of China HGS Real Estate by 157.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in China HGS Real Estate during the first quarter worth $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in China HGS Real Estate during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in China HGS Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China HGS Real Estate

China HGS Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in mainland China. It engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. The company also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings.

