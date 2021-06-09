Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $283.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) will post $283.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $232.90 million and the highest is $386.00 million. Choice Hotels International reported sales of $151.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 86.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $908.90 million to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 821.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHH. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

NYSE:CHH traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.17. 1,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,027. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $75.04 and a 12 month high of $123.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 161.52, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $948,010.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,900.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $2,048,899.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,382 shares in the company, valued at $24,408,279.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,988,493 in the last three months. 21.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 582.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 57.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

