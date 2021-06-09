CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires Shares of 33,973 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of COF opened at $162.73 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $57.30 and a 1-year high of $168.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.63.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,813 shares of company stock valued at $10,179,525 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.