CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,806,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,796,000 after buying an additional 91,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,270,000 after buying an additional 1,224,938 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after buying an additional 1,792,651 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,370,000 after buying an additional 338,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,180,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,704,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $103.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.18. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.96 and a fifty-two week high of $103.32.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.75.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

