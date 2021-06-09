CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 559 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY opened at $92.71 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $54.08 and a 1 year high of $96.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.74.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

