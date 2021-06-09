CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 127.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP stock opened at $152.18 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $98.06 and a twelve month high of $152.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.19.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.