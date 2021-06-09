CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 26.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,134 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 36.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $9,164,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $44,574.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,158.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,631 shares of company stock worth $20,648,503 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EXPE opened at $172.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.75 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.83) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPE. TheStreet raised Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist upped their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.83.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

