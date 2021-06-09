CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,292 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Workday by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Workday by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,155,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $572,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 451,043 shares of company stock valued at $115,156,059 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $224.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.70 and a twelve month high of $282.77. The company has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.27 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.65.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

