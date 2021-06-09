CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,531 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3,334.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 586,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after acquiring an additional 22,060 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 522,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,000 after acquiring an additional 73,905 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 51.3% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 36,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

