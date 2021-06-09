Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.20 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) will announce sales of $41.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.94 billion. Cigna reported sales of $39.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year sales of $166.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $166.00 billion to $166.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $176.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $175.50 billion to $178.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total transaction of $1,585,205.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,480,878.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,920 shares of company stock worth $66,671,458 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Cigna by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 951 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cigna stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $245.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,661,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,688. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.58. Cigna has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $84.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

