Cim LLC Has $739,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cim LLC decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 81.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 35,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,952,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 94.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 117,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $602.97.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $8,755,315 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $460.76 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.87 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.80. The company has a market capitalization of $90.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.95, a PEG ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

