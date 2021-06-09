Cim LLC Purchases 290 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,381.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,294,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,855,000 after buying an additional 17,060,094 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $128,351,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $21,322,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 178,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,868,000 after purchasing an additional 170,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 873,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,172,000 after purchasing an additional 137,888 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $139.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.47. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $93.05 and a 52-week high of $139.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.