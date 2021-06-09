Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,252 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,145 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,026,921,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,947,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,742,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,924 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,721,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,044 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.22. 63,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,868,804. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.