Citigroup Increases Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $70.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.93.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $64.09 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.47.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $318,088,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $714,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,764 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,857 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.