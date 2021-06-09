Citigroup Trims Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Target Price to $275.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPOT. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised Spotify Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $310.27.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $242.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of -62.66 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.01. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $177.21 and a 12-month high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,028,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,634,588,000 after buying an additional 232,536 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,676,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,289,000 after purchasing an additional 841,140 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,252,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,840,000 after purchasing an additional 864,572 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,036,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,891,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

