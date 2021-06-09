Civitas (CIV) Trading 20.9% Lower Over Last Week

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 38.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last week, Civitas has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. Civitas has a market cap of $141,309.74 and $4.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00028373 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000923 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000193 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 114.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000817 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,111,691 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

