Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Clean Energy Fuels has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

CLNE opened at $9.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.18. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $2,887,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 32,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $258,879.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,857,638 shares of company stock valued at $16,448,305. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 119.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.