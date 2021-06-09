Clearshares LLC Buys New Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Clearshares LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of SCHP stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,374. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $59.06 and a 1-year high of $62.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.89.

