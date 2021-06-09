Clearshares LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Clearshares LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,456,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Clearshares LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.82. 5,792,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.25. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

