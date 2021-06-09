Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cloudera by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 279,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 31,189 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,736 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 368,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 76,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

CLDR opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 49,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $637,920.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $587,951.76. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 117,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,061.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,066 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

