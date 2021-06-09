Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 288,995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,358,575 shares.The stock last traded at $6.48 and had previously closed at $5.71.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $695.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.84.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $38.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $44,128.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 11,550 shares of company stock valued at $67,323 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 0.3% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 4,484,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,256,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after acquiring an additional 408,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 150.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,224,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 22.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,655,000 after acquiring an additional 309,477 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 191.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 560,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 368,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

About Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

