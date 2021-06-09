CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Cut to $70.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.13.

NYSE CMS opened at $60.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.03.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 1,240.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,645,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,810 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,553 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,845 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,403,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,795,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,145,000 after purchasing an additional 952,241 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

