CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Vertical Research

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CMS. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NYSE:CMS opened at $60.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.18. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.03.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

