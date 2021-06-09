Cocos-BCX 1-Day Volume Hits $2.51 Million (COCOS)

Cocos-BCX (CURRENCY:COCOS) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Cocos-BCX coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cocos-BCX has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cocos-BCX has a market cap of $18.69 million and $2.51 million worth of Cocos-BCX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00068922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00025382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.53 or 0.00922061 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,267.56 or 0.09087940 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00049712 BTC.

About Cocos-BCX

Cocos-BCX is a coin. It was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Cocos-BCX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,015,868 coins. Cocos-BCX’s official Twitter account is @CocosBCX . The official message board for Cocos-BCX is medium.com/cocosbcx . Cocos-BCX’s official website is www.cocosbcx.io . The Reddit community for Cocos-BCX is https://reddit.com/r/cocosbcx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cocos-BCX', fully named 'Cocos BlockChain Expedition', aims to create an integrated multi-platform runtime environment for games, providing developers with the convenience and completeness in game development, while bringing users a whole new gaming experience, unprecedented gaming status, and with all the assets obtained in the games being wholly owned by the users. At 3:00 AM on January 19th, 2021(UTC) the total amount of COCOS was reduced from 100,000,000,000 (one hundred billion) to 100,000,000 (one hundred million). The total amount of COCOS held by users was also reduced accordingly, but the total value corresponding to the total amount of holdings remains unchanged. The contract address has changed from 0x0c6f5f7d555e7518f6841a79436bd2b1eef03381 to 0xc4c7ea4fab34bd9fb9a5e1b1a98df76e26e6407c. See the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Cocos-BCX

