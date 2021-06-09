Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Price Target Raised to $10.50 at Raymond James

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.41% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.21.

Shares of NYSE:CDE traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.65. 197,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,961,483. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 66.44 and a beta of 1.85. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $25,673,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,984,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 366.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,543 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,473,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,936,000 after buying an additional 993,070 shares in the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

