Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $263.11 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will report sales of $263.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cognex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $262.10 million and the highest is $264.72 million. Cognex posted sales of $169.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year sales of $983.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $950.55 million to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $998.18 million to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CGNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Cognex by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $79.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.06 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $101.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

