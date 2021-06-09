Coin Artist Price Reaches $0.78 on Major Exchanges (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One Coin Artist coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin Artist has a total market cap of $844,151.71 and approximately $118.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Coin Artist has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00068380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00026826 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004143 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $327.20 or 0.00931119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.61 or 0.09244669 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00049606 BTC.

About Coin Artist

Coin Artist (CRYPTO:COIN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Buying and Selling Coin Artist

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Artist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin Artist using one of the exchanges listed above.

