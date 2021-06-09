CoinEx Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.90 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 9th. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0589 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $41.75 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00068484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00025030 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $333.01 or 0.00908111 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00049623 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,274.31 or 0.08928885 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CET is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.