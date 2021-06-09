CoinPoker Price Tops $0.0200 (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 16.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $5.50 million and $6,881.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinPoker coin can now be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CoinPoker has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00068685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00026437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004126 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $328.43 or 0.00940926 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.89 or 0.09218980 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00049405 BTC.

CoinPoker Coin Profile

CoinPoker is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

