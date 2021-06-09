CoinUs Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 74.8% lower against the dollar. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $96,635.99 and $1,256.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinUs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinUs alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008548 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00011491 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000174 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000252 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 101.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 87.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About CoinUs

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

Buying and Selling CoinUs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinUs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.