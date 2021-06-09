Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 311 Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $121.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.90. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $116.49 and a 1 year high of $127.83.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

