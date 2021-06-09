Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires Shares of 19,926 The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter.

GLU opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $24.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

