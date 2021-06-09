Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.14% of First Trust Chindia ETF worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Chindia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Chindia ETF during the first quarter worth $208,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Chindia ETF during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Proequities Inc. increased its position in First Trust Chindia ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Chindia ETF during the fourth quarter worth $250,000.

First Trust Chindia ETF stock opened at $61.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.72. First Trust Chindia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $75.30.

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

