Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $421,000 Stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Harsco were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Harsco by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Harsco by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harsco stock opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.30 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.18. Harsco Co. has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $23.73.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSC. Argus raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

