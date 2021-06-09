Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA JHMC opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.48. John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.03.

