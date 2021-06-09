Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $534,000.

Shares of PYZ stock opened at $94.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.16. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $96.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

