Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CFO Brian Carolan Sells 10,000 Shares

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CFO Brian Carolan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $790,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,873 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,967. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Carolan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Brian Carolan sold 8,814 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $686,610.60.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Brian Carolan sold 33,630 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $2,557,561.50.

Commvault Systems stock opened at $79.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.11. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.54, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.71. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $79.76.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVLT shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

