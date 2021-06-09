Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Holdings Boosted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 977,027 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,136 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $63,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Commvault Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Commvault Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CVLT. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $79.34 on Wednesday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $79.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.67, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.11.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $339,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,938,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 4,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $365,041.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,874,272.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,861 shares of company stock worth $6,127,128. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.