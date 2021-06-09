Comparing Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) & Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR)

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) and Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eldorado Gold has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Corvus Gold and Eldorado Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -157.05% -144.18% Eldorado Gold 11.24% 4.93% 3.66%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corvus Gold and Eldorado Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$12.10 million ($0.10) -29.30 Eldorado Gold $1.03 billion 2.02 $104.54 million $1.00 11.41

Eldorado Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold. Corvus Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eldorado Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.6% of Corvus Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of Eldorado Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Corvus Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Corvus Gold and Eldorado Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 0 3 0 3.00 Eldorado Gold 2 4 4 0 2.20

Corvus Gold currently has a consensus target price of $5.42, suggesting a potential upside of 84.87%. Eldorado Gold has a consensus target price of $15.05, suggesting a potential upside of 31.90%. Given Corvus Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Corvus Gold is more favorable than Eldorado Gold.

Summary

Eldorado Gold beats Corvus Gold on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as 80.5% interest in the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

