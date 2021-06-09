Comparing KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) and Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) and Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get KUKA Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and Ajinomoto, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KUKA Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A Ajinomoto 0 0 1 1 3.50

Risk and Volatility

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ajinomoto has a beta of -0.22, meaning that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Ajinomoto shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Ajinomoto pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%.

Profitability

This table compares KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and Ajinomoto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KUKA Aktiengesellschaft -3.83% -7.96% -3.08% Ajinomoto 5.55% 9.42% 4.32%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and Ajinomoto’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KUKA Aktiengesellschaft $2.94 billion 0.90 -$117.77 million N/A N/A Ajinomoto $10.11 billion 1.31 $560.53 million N/A N/A

Ajinomoto has higher revenue and earnings than KUKA Aktiengesellschaft.

Summary

Ajinomoto beats KUKA Aktiengesellschaft on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services. It also offers automated guided vehicles and other automation components, including individual system components, tools and fixtures, automated production cells, and turnkey systems for the automotive industry; and robot-based and modular manufacturing cells, as well as support services. In addition, the company offers automated solutions for hospitals, warehouses, and distribution centers; and warehouse management systems and healthcare systems. It serves customers in the automotive, electronics, e-commerce/retail, consumer goods, metal, healthcare, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Industrie-Werke Karlsruhe Augsburg Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to KUKA Aktiengesellschaft in 2007. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Augsburg, Germany. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft is a subsidiary of Midea Electric Netherlands (I) B.V.

About Ajinomoto

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK ConsommÃ©, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, SazÃ³n, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries. This segment also provides instant noodles under the Knorr Cup Soup, and YumYum names; coffee under the Birdy and Blendy brands; powdered drink under the Birdy 3in1 name; MAXIM products; Chyotto Zeitakuna Kohiten products; and gift sets and office supplies comprising coffee vending machines, tea server, etc. The Frozen Foods segment offers Chinese dumplings, cooked rice, noodles, desserts, shumai, processed chicken, and other products. The Healthcare and Other segment provides amino acids to various industries, such as pharmaceuticals, foods, and cosmetics; sports nutrition products; personal care ingredients; and sterile products, as well as engages in the provision of contract manufacturing services for pharmaceutical intermediates and active ingredients. This segment also offers Ajinomoto Build-up Film, an interlayer insulating material for semiconductor packages. Ajinomoto Co., Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.