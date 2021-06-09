Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.55 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $668.44 million, a PE ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.48. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $30.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMTL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

