Continental Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:CON) Reaches New 1-Year High at $132.68

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:CON)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €132.68 ($156.09) and last traded at €131.24 ($154.40), with a volume of 461180 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €128.68 ($151.39).

The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €116.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.83.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:CON)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.