Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Acquired by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management grew its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,104 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 16,852 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,965 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth $4,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Shares of CLR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,662. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $36.45.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.61%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.50 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,051 shares of company stock worth $1,252,071 in the last 90 days. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.