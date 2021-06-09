Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,953 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLR. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,965 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $31,223,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 616,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 213,986 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 47,060 shares during the period. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $8,554,000. 13.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of -85.48 and a beta of 3.31. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is -37.61%.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,051 shares of company stock worth $1,252,071 in the last 90 days. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLR. MKM Partners lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

